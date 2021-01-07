NavCoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $10.62 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. NavCoin has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $275,408.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022927 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,675,365 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

