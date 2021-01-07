NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $353,407.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,680,119 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

