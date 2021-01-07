Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. 303,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 476,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $136.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.38 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.