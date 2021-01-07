Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 201,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 212,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

NMM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.