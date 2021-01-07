NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. NCC Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a market capitalization of £723.71 million and a P/E ratio of 61.43.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

