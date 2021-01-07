nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. ValuEngine lowered nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $66.78 on Thursday. nCino has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $781,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,582,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $185,907,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $90,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth $176,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

