nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Trading 6.8% Higher

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.96 and last traded at $71.35. Approximately 1,237,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,092,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,738,098 shares of company stock worth $197,143,056 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $857,394,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $29,956,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $21,912,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth $14,004,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

