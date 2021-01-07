NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.10 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $288.41 million and $29.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003803 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

