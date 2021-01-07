NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.92 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $305.92 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00114128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00473528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00055680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

