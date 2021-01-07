Neblio Market Cap Reaches $10.34 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014878 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007460 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,309,972 coins and its circulating supply is 16,887,612 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

