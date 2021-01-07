Nebulas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Nebulas has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.89 or 0.02798367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,324,166 coins and its circulating supply is 57,788,644 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Allcoin, Huobi, LBank, OKEx, BCEX, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

