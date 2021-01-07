Neo Price Tops $22.03 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Neo has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded 53.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014771 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

