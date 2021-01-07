Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post $20.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.94 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $6.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $83.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.21 million to $95.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.52 million, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $195.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $226.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.49. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

