Nestree (EGG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $607,611.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Nestree has a market cap of $5.99 million and $607,611.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.86 or 0.99916317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,390,030,850 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.