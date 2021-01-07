Netbox Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96,208.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.95 million and $96,208.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00104782 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.84 or 0.00316776 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000155 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,219,507 coins and its circulating supply is 76,879,101 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

