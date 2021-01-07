NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 8% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.75 and last traded at $111.89. 4,521,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,316,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in NetEase by 82.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

