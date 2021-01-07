Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $500.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.01 and a 200 day moving average of $499.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,016 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

