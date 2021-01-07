NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.23. 144,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 69,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $49.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $104,981. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.