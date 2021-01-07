Neumark (NEU) Price Hits $0.14

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Neumark token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Neumark has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $23,236.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

Neumark is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,856,586 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,338,746 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

