Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.56 and last traded at $102.82. Approximately 1,391,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 850,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.45.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,228. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

