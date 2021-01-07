Neutrino Token Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $663,246.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token token can currently be purchased for $7.36 or 0.00018523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Token Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,404,175 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino Token Token Trading

Neutrino Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

