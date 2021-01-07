Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $113.11 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 114,208,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,207,980 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

