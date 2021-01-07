New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

NYCB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,351. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 236,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 156,637 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

