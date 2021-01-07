Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31.

Get Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NGT opened at C$82.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.17. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of C$44.00 and a 12-month high of C$96.45.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.533 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.