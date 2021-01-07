Newton (NEW) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00110716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00448036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00056181 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.