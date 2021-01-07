NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. NEXT has a market cap of $14.45 million and $162,766.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00428483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

