NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$50.41 during trading on Thursday. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. NEXT has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $50.41.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

