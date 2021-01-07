Nexus Price Up 57.1% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a total market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $319,573.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 57.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

