NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 1,254,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,278,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $357.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,789 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 370,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 184,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.