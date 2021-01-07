NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/5/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/5/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/5/2021 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $28.00 to $44.00.

12/21/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $44.00.

12/14/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – NGM Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

NASDAQ NGM opened at $27.65 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,857,750. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 455.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.