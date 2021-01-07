Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.91

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.51. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 6,421 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.