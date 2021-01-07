Nimiq (NIM) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $43.29 million and $3.12 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,770.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.30 or 0.03031462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00417203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01102101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00165673 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,866,177,471 coins and its circulating supply is 7,122,427,471 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

