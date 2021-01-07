Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.51

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

