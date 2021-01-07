Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 16%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.55. 3,185,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,646,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
