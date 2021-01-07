Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Up 16%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares shot up 16% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.55. 3,185,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,646,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Niu Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

