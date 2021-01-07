NIX Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $66,132.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,243.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.89 or 0.03192405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.28 or 0.00437410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.01170392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00395329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00187920 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011385 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,468,825 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

