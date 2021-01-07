nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 256,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 229,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth $35,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

