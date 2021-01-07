NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.34

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 19131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on NNGRY shares. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut NN Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

