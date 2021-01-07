Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $248.60 and last traded at $248.50, with a volume of 23736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.35.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

