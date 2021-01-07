Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Northcoast Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE KAR opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

