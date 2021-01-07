Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOG. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 82.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,530,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575,114 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,165,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,294 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.