Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NPI. Mizuho lowered shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.80.

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) stock opened at C$46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.77.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

