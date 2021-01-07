Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $331.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $386.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.75.

NOC stock opened at $299.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average is $315.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

