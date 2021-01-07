Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.44

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 1963909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.42 million and a P/E ratio of -39.09.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

