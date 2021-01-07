Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.99

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.
