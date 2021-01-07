Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.99

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.99 and last traded at $72.99, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

