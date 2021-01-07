Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Up 5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 16,685,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 40,847,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. Research analysts expect that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

