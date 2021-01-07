Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.41

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.41 and last traded at $128.41, with a volume of 2777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Novanta by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

