NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 186,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 247,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.