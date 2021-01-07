Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) Shares Down 1.7%

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 29,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 107,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.14 million and a P/E ratio of -16.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 17.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (NBR.V) (CVE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States, Peru, and Australia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

