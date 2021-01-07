NuBits Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, NuBits has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $10,857.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

