NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NCNA stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. NuCana has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $145.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). On average, research analysts expect that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

